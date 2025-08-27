Divyaman Singh’s Delhi exhibition explores memory, solitude, and light

Artist Divyaman Singh’s recently concluded solo exhibition in Delhi, 'Light as Creation', presented a contemplative body of work exploring light, land, and solitude. Curatorial advisor Uma Nair describes his works as “pages of the earth,” emphasising their ability to draw viewers into an intimate meditation on truth and transcendence.

A resident of Chaugain village in Bihar’s Buxar district, Singh draws deeply from memory. His paintings mirror the forests and mountains of his childhood, which he considers his truest source of inspiration. “The memories you carry from growing up in such a serene and earthy environment stay with you forever, even if you drift to a city. When I paint, it all emerges on the canvas in a semi-abstract form,” he explains.