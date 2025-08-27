PWD to review drainage system near Ternimal 1 of Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: To address the problems of persistent waterlogging around Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport, the Public Works Department will assess the drainage network around the airport and the three main roads leading to the location, officials said.

The issue came up during a recent inter-departmental meeting chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, attended by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB). The minister directed departments to prepare a detailed plan to ensure water does not accumulate near the airport, especially during the monsoon.

Officials said the PWD has been tasked with inspecting all drains it maintains in the affected areas to check their stormwater capacity. If shortcomings are found, desilting and declogging will be carried out on priority. The stretches identified include Dhaula Kuan junction to Parade Road crossing, Parade Road to Ullan Bataar Marg junction, and Dwarka Road to Thimmaya Marg junction, passing Jheel Park and the Air Force station at Subroto Park. Earlier in May, a joint inspection by PWD, NHAI and DCB found that the drain along NH-48 near pillar number 156 lacked an outlet.