19 Nepali nationals duped of Rs 70 lakh; visa racket busted

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a visa fraud racket that duped 19 Nepali citizens of nearly Rs 70 lakh on the pretext of providing Serbian work visas and arrested two people, officials said on Wednesday.
Following the arrests, the Embassy of Nepal in India posted on X, appreciating Delhi Police for dismantling the racket and saving Nepali nationals from exploitation. The accused have been identified as Jaykaab (41) and Rupesh (42).
According to police, a complaint was filed on August 22 by a 22-year-old Nepali national staying at a Paharganj hotel. He alleged that he and 18 others were cheated by the accused, who had approached them in April in Seelampur claiming to have influential contacts in Serbia. To gain their trust, the accused showed scanned copies of purported Serbian visas and job letters, convincing the victims to hand over 19 original Nepali passports.
In May, the accused demanded €3,500 per person (around Rs 70 lakh in total) as processing fees, collected through QR code transactions. Acting on their instructions, all 19 victims travelled to Delhi in July expecting to receive their passports with visas. Instead, the accused evaded them, issued threats, and refused to return passports or money. Later, verification revealed the visas were forged.
During probe, police arrested Jayakab and recovered 13 Nepali passports belonging to victims and a mobile phone. Later, Rupesh was also arrested and efforts are ongoing to nab the absconding co-accused.