Delhi CM constitutes panel to check arbitration awards worth Rs 1 crore & above

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to review all arbitration awards of Rs 1 crore and above issued over the past 20 years in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department.

The committee’s mandate is to assess the payments made and the financial losses incurred by the government in these cases. The review was prompted by concerns over repeated economic losses to the exchequer through arbitration awards.

Gupta said that the Comptroller and Auditor General will serve as a member of the committee, while the Additional Director General (PWD/I & FC) will be the member secretary.