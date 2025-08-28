Delhi CM constitutes panel to check arbitration awards worth Rs 1 crore & above

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday constituted a high-level committee to review all arbitration awards of Rs 1 crore and above issued over the past 20 years in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department.
The committee’s mandate is to assess the payments made and the financial losses incurred by the government in these cases. The review was prompted by concerns over repeated economic losses to the exchequer through arbitration awards.
Gupta said that the Comptroller and Auditor General will serve as a member of the committee, while the Additional Director General (PWD/I & FC) will be the member secretary.
She stated that the internal finance support teams of the PWD and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department, along with two audit teams from the Directorate of Audit, will assist the committee.
According to the CM, the committee will review all arbitration awards of `1 crore and above in both departments over the past 20 years. It will compile year-wise and award-wise data on these cases, including the total number of arbitration matters and the proportion decided against the government.
Along with payment details, the committee will assess the financial losses incurred by the government in such decisions. Once the concerned departments provide the necessary data, the committee will commence its review. If required, the Directorate of Audit will assign additional teams based on the volume or complexity of cases.