Delhi man dies after being assaulted over delay in repayment of loan; two arrested

NEW DELHI: A dispute over the recovery of Rs 40,000 loan turned fatal in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar area when two brothers allegedly slapped a 36-year-old man, causing his death, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ranjit Yadav and his brother Ramu Yadav, both residents of Dinpur village in Najafgarh, have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of August 25, when a PCR call was received about the death of a man after an assault.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Rai, a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar and originally from Samastipur, Bihar.