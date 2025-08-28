ED raid: AAP cries foul, says ‘fabricated political operation’

NEW DELHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at his residence, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the raid was a “fabricated political operation” and that ED officers tampered with his statement to suit their narrative.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the officials pressured him to remove portions of his testimony and even shared his statement outside the agency.

“They discarded my original testimony and replaced it with their version,” he alleged.

Detailing the raid, he said, “Around 7:15 in the morning, just as my daughter was leaving for school, ED officers arrived with CRPF personnel. They searched the entire house, from cupboards to old papers, while Assistant Director Mayank Arora recorded my statement. They asked me 43 to 44 questions, which I answered calmly till evening.”