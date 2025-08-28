ED raid: AAP cries foul, says ‘fabricated political operation’

NEW DELHI: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at his residence, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the raid was a “fabricated political operation” and that ED officers tampered with his statement to suit their narrative.
Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the officials pressured him to remove portions of his testimony and even shared his statement outside the agency.
“They discarded my original testimony and replaced it with their version,” he alleged.
Detailing the raid, he said, “Around 7:15 in the morning, just as my daughter was leaving for school, ED officers arrived with CRPF personnel. They searched the entire house, from cupboards to old papers, while Assistant Director Mayank Arora recorded my statement. They asked me 43 to 44 questions, which I answered calmly till evening.”
He claimed that around 6 pm, officers discovered an affidavit filed by the Health Department before the Delhi High Court.
“It was a public document. I told them I had been looking for it for days. I asked them to attach it to my statement as evidence since it contradicted allegations against me,” he said.
Bharadwaj added that he made it clear to the officers that delays in hospital infrastructure projects predated his tenure as Health Minister.
“I held my first meeting on March 22, 2023, barely days after taking charge and continued monitoring the projects regularly,” he said.
He also alleged that the matter was part of a larger conspiracy. “I dictated that the case is fabricated and that LG VK Saxena conspired to frame me. I have evidence, including audio, video and documents, of meetings held in the L-G’s office with senior officials. I refused to hand it to ED, saying I would present it in court,” he said.
According to him, only two documents were seized — his election affidavit submitted to the EC in 2025, and the Health Department affidavit.
“They even listed my election affidavit as an incriminating document,” he said, adding that an ED Deputy Director “subtly tried to persuade me to agree to their version.”