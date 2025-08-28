Human trafficking racket busted, three minors rescued

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a human trafficking racket that exploited vulnerable minors and labourers at railway stations in Delhi and transported them to Jammu and Kashmir for forced, unpaid domestic work and bonded labour, police said on Wednesday.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while three minors have been rescued, police said. The accused were identified as Salim-ul-Rehman alias Wasim, a resident of Srinagar; Suraj of Delhi; and Mohammad Talib and Satnam Singh alias Sardar, both from Uttar Pradesh.

Police also recovered a forged UP Police ID card from Talib, allegedly used to evade law enforcement and facilitate the racket.

According to DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami, traffickers lured minors and labourers from Old Delhi Railway Station and transported them to Jammu before shifting them to Srinagar, where they were forced into unpaid domestic work. The syndicate charged Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per male and Rs 40,000 to 60,000 per female victim.