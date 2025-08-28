Lawyer stir over allowing cops to depose virtually

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Wednesday called upon lawyers to wear black ribbons in court to protest against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s notification declaring all police stations in the national capital as “designated places” for recording depositions of police officers through video conferencing.
In a notice issued on August 27, the lawyers’ body asked advocates to continue wearing black ribbons until the August 13 notification is withdrawn.
The association had earlier condemned the move, warning that it threatens the principles of a fair trial. The protest follows a strike called by the Coordination Committee of all district court bar associations in Delhi on August 21, which continues. A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the legality of the notification has also been filed in the Delhi High Court and is awaiting listing.
The order designates all 226 police stations in the city as “designated places” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), allowing police officials to depose and present evidence through video link.
While Section 308 of the BNSS requires evidence to be recorded in the presence of the accused, it permits exceptions when counsel is present, including through video conferencing. Several lawyers have criticised the move.
Advocate Akarshan Bhardwaj said, “We condemn the notification.”
Amit Baisoya, former treasurer of the Saket Court Bar Association, added that it undermines the rights of the accused.