Lawyer stir over allowing cops to depose virtually

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Wednesday called upon lawyers to wear black ribbons in court to protest against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s notification declaring all police stations in the national capital as “designated places” for recording depositions of police officers through video conferencing.

In a notice issued on August 27, the lawyers’ body asked advocates to continue wearing black ribbons until the August 13 notification is withdrawn.

The association had earlier condemned the move, warning that it threatens the principles of a fair trial. The protest follows a strike called by the Coordination Committee of all district court bar associations in Delhi on August 21, which continues. A public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the legality of the notification has also been filed in the Delhi High Court and is awaiting listing.