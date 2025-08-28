Man held for stealing Rs 15k from neighbour

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 15,000 from his neighbour’s house in an act of revenge over cow dung in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, police said.

The accused, identified as Sandeep, an e-rickshaw driver and resident of Sagarpur, told police that the theft was not driven by greed but by personal enmity with the complainant.

On August 21, a case of theft was registered at the Sagarpur police station.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the area was analysed and local informers were activated. Based on the footage and manual inputs, Sandeep was identified and later nabbed on Monday. The stolen money was also recovered.

During interrogation, Sandeep admitted to the theft, saying it was revenge as the complainant’s cows frequently discharged dung outside his house. Despite objections, no action was taken, and he was publicly abused, police said.