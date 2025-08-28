Not services department, admin wing to control DASS transfers and postings
NEW DELHI: The administrative control of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre has been shifted back to the city government’s Services Department, with the authority for transfer and posting of officers now placed under the purview of respective departments. The move follows directions from the L-G and effectively restores the system that existed prior to 2019.
In its latest order, the Services Department withdrew an office memorandum issued on January 9, 2019, which had centralised posting powers with the cadre-controlling authority. That order had authorised the Services Department to decide the deployment of Grade I, II, III, and IV officers of the DASS cadre on ministerial and executive posts across departments.
“It has been noticed that the posts are still categorised in the departments of GNCTD as ministerial and executive posts and transfer/posting of DASS cadre on these posts is being done by the Services Department directly, being the cadre-controlling authority,” the new order said. It added that the issue had been reviewed under Rule 7(3)(i) of the Government of
National Capital Territory Rules, 2025, along with earlier directions of the Lieutenant Governor.
The order clarified that the deployment of DASS officers will henceforth be carried out by the heads of the concerned departments, while designations and responsibilities will be assigned by the administrative wing of the government.
Officials familiar with the development said the decision is part of the Centre’s push for decentralisation of powers in Delhi. “The latest order has restored the status quo practiced before the 2019 order, which was more practical as respective departments had the say in transferring their officials,” a senior DASS officer said.