Not services department, admin wing to control DASS transfers and postings

NEW DELHI: The administrative control of the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre has been shifted back to the city government’s Services Department, with the authority for transfer and posting of officers now placed under the purview of respective departments. The move follows directions from the L-G and effectively restores the system that existed prior to 2019.

In its latest order, the Services Department withdrew an office memorandum issued on January 9, 2019, which had centralised posting powers with the cadre-controlling authority. That order had authorised the Services Department to decide the deployment of Grade I, II, III, and IV officers of the DASS cadre on ministerial and executive posts across departments.

“It has been noticed that the posts are still categorised in the departments of GNCTD as ministerial and executive posts and transfer/posting of DASS cadre on these posts is being done by the Services Department directly, being the cadre-controlling authority,” the new order said. It added that the issue had been reviewed under Rule 7(3)(i) of the Government of