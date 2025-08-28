Rain lashes parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 30.60 C; more showers likely

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the national capital on Wednesday witnessed rainfall with the maximum temperature settling at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below the average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, parts of southeast Delhi, east Delhi, Shahadra, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi, and north Delhi experienced rainfall on Wednesday morning. It also predicted more showers for the day.

The IMD cautioned of traffic congestion and slippery roads, possible damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops, and partial damage to vulnerable structures, including minor damage to kutcha houses, walls, and huts.