Teachers’ body seeks MoE order rollback on MPhil/PhD increments

NEW DELHI: The Democratic Teachers’ Initiative (DTI) has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the Ministry of Education’s 2017 directive that scrapped MPhil/PhD increments and led to retrospective recoveries from teachers across colleges and universities.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, DTI leaders dismissed Delhi University’s August 20 advisory to principals to maintain “status quo” on the matter as a “sham” and “gimmick” to mislead teachers, an official statement issued by the group said.

The meeting was addressed by Prof. Surajit Mazumdar (President, FEDCUTA & JNUTA), Prof. Nandita Narain (Former DUTA President & Chairperson, JFME), Prof. Dhiraj Nite (Secretary, AUDFA), Dr. Debaditya Bhattacharya (Faculty, JMI), and Dr. Uma Gupta (Faculty, DU & Member, DTI). They reiterated the position of the wider teaching community across higher education institutions, demanding an immediate rollback of the MoE directive and subsequent UGC clarifications.

Background of controversy

The 2017 MoE letter argued that incentives for MPhil and PhD holders were already subsumed under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), and therefore, separate non-compounded advance increments were not applicable. Based on this, institutions revoked prior increments and began recovering sanctioned salaries—amounting to several lakhs of rupees per faculty member. The order applies to Assistant Professors hired on or after January 1, 2016.