When Modaks Silence the Delhi–Mumbai Debate

Festive season is upon us. Yesterday, as I sat in my Delhi home, I found myself missing the unmistakable buzz of Mumbai at this time of year. In that city, you never needed a calendar to tell you Ganpati Bappa was arriving. The air itself seemed to thrum with anticipation. The sounds of dhol-tasha rehearsals floated in from street corners weeks in advance, neighbourhood mandals began constructing towering pandals overnight, and markets overflowed with marigolds, banana leaves and the clay idols of Bappa, each one carefully crafted and waiting to be brought home.

Growing up in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi was not just a festival, it was a season. The rhythm of the city changed. Every morning in our home began with the heady fragrance of incense sticks and freshly steamed modaks mingling with the sound of devotional songs playing on the radio. My mother would spend hours perfecting her ukadiche modak, her hands moving with a confidence that only comes with years of practice. I would watch as the soft rice flour dough gave way under her fingers to form delicate pleats, each one carefully tucked in like a small purse. As children, we had our own rituals. We would run up and down the building stairs, visiting neighbours, sampling plates of amti, poha, or different variations of modaks. Some were softer, some sweeter, some filled with poppy seeds or sesame instead of coconut and jaggery, but we would happily devour them all. That was Mumbai at its festive best, noisy, communal, exuberant. You could feel the city smiling, even in its crowded trains and traffic jams.