Four in 10 Delhi students take private coaching, spend double the national average: NSS survey

NEW DELHI: Nearly four out of ten school students in Delhi take private coaching, much higher than the all-India average of one in four, according to the National Sample Survey's Comprehensive Modular Survey on Education.

Delhi ranked sixth highest in the country on the proportion of students taking coaching.

At the top was Tripura, where 78.6 per cent of students reported taking private coaching, followed by West Bengal and Odisha.

The report underlined that Delhi students' reliance on tuition begins as early as the primary stage and is higher than the national average.

This rises sharply at senior levels, with households spending far more than the national average on coaching.

The survey found that 39.1 per cent of students in Delhi were taking or had taken private coaching during the current academic year, against the all-India average of 27 per cent.

The Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on Education is part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), conducted across India between April and June 2025.

It offers nationally representative data on school enrolment, household spending on education, and private coaching trends.

Using Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews, the survey collected information from 52,085 households and 57,742 students, covering both rural and urban areas to support state- and national-level comparisons of educational participation and expenditure.

Girls in the national capital were more likely to be enrolled in coaching than boys, with 42.7 per cent of girls and 36.5 per cent of boys reporting tuition attendance.

At the higher secondary stage, the reliance was the sharpest as an average of 59.2 per cent of Delhi's students reported being in coaching, with the share touching 61 per cent in urban areas (60.3 per cent boys, 61.8 per cent girls).