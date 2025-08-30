Wettest August in 15 years as capital logs 400mm rain so far

NEW DELHI: Delhi is on track for one of its wettest monsoon seasons in recent memory, with August alone recording rainfall levels unmatched in the past 15 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital has so far logged 399.8 mm of rain this month, already surpassing last year’s August total and inching closer to breaking older records.

The figure makes August 2025 the rainiest since 2010, when the city witnessed 455.8 mm. With two more days left for the month to end, officials expect the tally of rainy days, already 14, to increase further. In contrast, rainfall in August over the last three years was markedly lower: 91.8 mm in 2023, 41.6 mm in 2022, and 237 mm in 2021. The city’s heavy spell this month has already exceeded the annual rainfall average set for Delhi. Between June and August, precipitation has been consistently high. June saw three times its normal rainfall, at 243.3 mm, while July was closer to average at 203.7 mm. Combined, these spells have pushed the total monsoon rainfall past 750 mm, almost equalling the city’s yearly mean of 774.4 mm.