Woman dies after jumping into Rohini drain

NEW DELHI: A woman died on Friday evening after allegedly jumping into a drain in Rohini area, police said. Authorities received two PCR calls between 4 pm and 4.30 pm reporting the incident in Sector-15.

“The callers, who were passing by, claimed to have seen the woman leap into the drain. They raised an alarm when they noticed her drowning and immediately contacted the police,” a senior police officer said.

Fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and launched a search for the woman. Her body was later recovered from a drain near the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, said officials.

According to police, the woman was aged between 30 and 35 years.

There were no visible signs of injury on her body, and her identity remains unknown, officials added.

“The body was sent to BSA Hospital for post-mortem examination,” the officer said, adding further probe is on.