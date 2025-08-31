Election Commission asks poll bodies to verify centenarian voters ahead of roll revision in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has directed officials in the national capital to begin a verification drive of voters aged 100 years and above, officials said.

Officials said the exercise is aimed at “purifying” the rolls by ensuring that details of centenarian voters are accurate and up to date. “It has been decided to undertake verification of such electors having registered the age of 100 years or more in the electoral roll so that corrective action may be taken,” the poll body said in its communication to state election bodies, accessed by the TNIE.

Though the exercise will be conducted separately from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, officials said it forms part of the groundwork for the larger nationwide inspection drive.

The directions have been issued to all states and Union Territories except Bihar, where a similar exercise is already underway. District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been tasked with verifying each elector from the group and taking corrective measures in line with statutory provisions and Commission guidelines.