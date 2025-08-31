Election Commission asks poll bodies to verify centenarian voters ahead of roll revision in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has directed officials in the national capital to begin a verification drive of voters aged 100 years and above, officials said.
Officials said the exercise is aimed at “purifying” the rolls by ensuring that details of centenarian voters are accurate and up to date. “It has been decided to undertake verification of such electors having registered the age of 100 years or more in the electoral roll so that corrective action may be taken,” the poll body said in its communication to state election bodies, accessed by the TNIE.
Though the exercise will be conducted separately from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, officials said it forms part of the groundwork for the larger nationwide inspection drive.
The directions have been issued to all states and Union Territories except Bihar, where a similar exercise is already underway. District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) have been tasked with verifying each elector from the group and taking corrective measures in line with statutory provisions and Commission guidelines.
The Commission has also asked chief electoral officers to obtain certificates from district election officers confirming that the verification has been completed and necessary corrections made. "A compliance report in this regard may kindly be furnished to the Commission latest by 15th September, 2025," the communication read.
According to officials, the verification of voters aged 100 and above is part of the groundwork for the larger Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is yet to be announced in Delhi.
"A door-to-door survey is being carried out to collect accurate details of voters aged 100 years and above. Once the verification is complete, the list of such voters will be published," a senior official from the poll body said.
The count of centenarian voters in the city stood at nearly 1,000 during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
As part of the nationwide exercise announced by the ECI, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has set March 16, 2008, as the cut-off date—the same date when the last SIR was carried out in the capital.