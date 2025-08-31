Plans afoot to align district boundaries with MCD zones

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday announced that the boundaries of the city’s 11 districts will be aligned with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) zones in a bid to streamline governance and eliminate jurisdictional confusion.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inaugurating the office of the North Delhi District Development Committee chairperson, said the decision would ensure better coordination among officials and help resolve boundary-related disputes that often slow down developmental work.

“This move will bring clarity of jurisdiction among officers and pave the way for smooth implementation of development and public welfare initiatives,” Gupta said.

She underlined that since taking office, her government has worked to strengthen district magistrate offices by providing them with staff and financial resources.