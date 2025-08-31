Plans afoot to align district boundaries with MCD zones

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday announced that the boundaries of the city’s 11 districts will be aligned with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) zones in a bid to streamline governance and eliminate jurisdictional confusion.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inaugurating the office of the North Delhi District Development Committee chairperson, said the decision would ensure better coordination among officials and help resolve boundary-related disputes that often slow down developmental work.
“This move will bring clarity of jurisdiction among officers and pave the way for smooth implementation of development and public welfare initiatives,” Gupta said.
She underlined that since taking office, her government has worked to strengthen district magistrate offices by providing them with staff and financial resources.
“They have a crucial role to play in our plan for providing good governance in Delhi,” she noted. Currently, Delhi is administratively divided into 11 districts, while the MCD oversees 12 zones.
The mismatch, officials said, often leads to confusion and overlaps in responsibilities. By bringing the boundaries into alignment, the government hopes to streamline decision-making and ensure accountability.
The Delhi government has already set up a two-tier structure to improve local governance, comprising an Apex Committee at the state level and District Development Committees (DDCs) in each of the 11 districts.
These DDCs include MLAs, municipal councillors, representatives of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs), district magistrates, and officers from various departments.
“People should be able to approach their district office without hesitation and find solutions to their problems quickly,” she said.