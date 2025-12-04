DU colleges evacuated after hoax bomb threat email, exam cancelled

NEW DELHI: Bomb threat emails sent to Delhi University’s Ramjas College in North Campus and Deshbandhu College in South Delhi led to evacuations and exam cancellations on Wednesday before being declared a hoax, officials said.

The threatening email, received on the official IDs of both principals around 1:59 am, carried the alarming subject line: “Pakistan–Tamil Nadu Milibhagat: Placed in Deshbandhu and Ramjas College to Blast at 1.15 pm. Evacuate All ASAP!”

The message included rambling claims about meth-related arrests, political links, and alleged coordination between Pakistan’s ISI and operatives in Coimbatore. The sender, claiming ties to a South Indian political party, said he was involved in the supposed plot and urged authorities to “call BDDS” to stop the devices from exploding.

After receiving the alert, Ramjas College Principal Ajay Arora informed the police. DeCP (North) Raja Banthia said police teams, including K9 units and bomb disposal squads, were immediately deployed. Both campuses were sealed, and extensive searches of classrooms, administrative blocks, and nearby areas were carried out. No explosives or suspicious items were found.

Ramjas College cancelled ongoing examinations as a precaution. “The campus was cleared right after we got the email, and the police were informed promptly,” Arora said.

Deshbandhu College Principal Rajendra Kumar Pandey said academic activities had mostly ended for the year, resulting in minimal disruption.

Police said an investigation is underway to trace the source and verify the intention behind the hoax email.