Govt ready to discuss pollution issue in Parliament, says Yadav as Centre flags concern over Delhi’s toxic air

NEW DELHI: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said the Centre is concerned about Delhi’s high Air Quality Index and is taking multiple steps to mitigate pollution. He was responding during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on a statutory resolution to adopt the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024 in Manipur.

“Whether it is dust pollution, vehicle pollution or industry pollution, we are working on all these issues,” Yadav said, adding that the government is ready to openly discuss this issue in parliament, whenever it comes. Amid rising concerns, DMK MP P Wilson described Delhi as a “gas chamber” and urged the government to reconsider holding the winter session of Parliament during peak smog days.

To this, Yadav said several rounds of meetings with stakeholders had led to a significant reduction in stubble burning in neighbouring states, with a 90% decline since 2016.

“We have held meetings with agriculture ministers of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said, while admitting that “there is a need to further improve the situation”. He added that the number of days with AQI above 400 has reduced and that the government is working to curb pollution from human activities.