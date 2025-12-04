It comes a full circle: Roysten Abel’s The Manganiyar Seduction returns to Delhi

A musician is no less than a magician, blinding us with the power of voice and rhythm. Now imagine being mesmerised by 38 of them at once. That is the allure of renowned thespian Roysten Abel’s famous production The Manganiyar Seduction that reels one into the melodious renditions of Sufi classics attributed to 18th-century poet Bulleh Shah.

The production is as much a visual treat as a musical one. Thirty-eight performers sit in individual glowing pods that light up as each musician takes their turn, a dramatic arrangement inspired by two unconnected worlds – Amsterdam’s red-light district and Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, with red-curtained cubicles stacked row upon row. As lights flicker and layered rhythms unfold, the stage feels enchanting and almost cinematic.

This hypnotic, larger-than-life experience returns to Delhi next Saturday, on December 13, almost poetically to the same city where it premiered in 2006 at the Osian’s Cinefan Festival.