MCD bypolls: BJP hails woman power, AAP sees support, Congress lauds lone win in results

NEW DELHI: After winning seven of the 12 vacant seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asserted that securing over 46 per cent of the vote reaffirmed it as the “first choice” of Delhi’s voters. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, claimed that public confidence was steadily shifting back in its favour, while the Congress hailed its lone victory as a sign of revival in the capital.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the party had contested the by-elections with full seriousness and had also conducted a “social experiment” by fielding eight women candidates out of a total of 12. “We are pleased that the people of Delhi appreciated our efforts to empower women in politics by electing six out of the eight women candidates,” he said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X in Hindi, thanked the people for their support of the BJP. “This victory is a strong testament to the tireless hard work, dedication and collective strength of our workers and organisation. Heartiest congratulations to all the victorious BJP candidates. Our government remains committed to the development of Delhi and is working continuously,” she wrote.

Senior BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that even AAP workers were unhappy with their leadership’s functioning during the by-election. He claimed that there were internal questions over “wrong ticket distribution” and pointed out that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal did not campaign during the polls.

The AAP, meanwhile, presented a contrasting narrative, describing the by-election outcome as a strong political undercurrent in its favour. The party said that while the BJP managed to retain only seven out of the nine seats it had previously held, the AAP successfully held on to all three of its own wards, indicating consolidation of its base in key areas.