Race for nursery seats begins as Delhi schools start applications for next academic year

NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated race for nursery admissions in Delhi’s private schools will officially begin today with the Directorate of Education (DoE) opening the application window for Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1 for the 2026–27 academic session. More than 1,700 private schools across the capital will participate in the admission cycle, which follows a uniform schedule mandated by the Delhi government.

As per the DoE notification, schools are permitted to charge only a non-refundable registration fee of up to Rs 25, a cap introduced to prevent arbitrary charges during the application stage.

“Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website… Only Rs 25 (non-refundable) can be charged from the parents as admission registration fee,” the circular states.

Applications will remain open until December 27, giving parents a window of just over three weeks to complete the process. Authorities have advised families to submit forms early to avoid last-minute hurdles as several schools experience heavy traffic toward the final days. This year’s admissions will closely follow New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, particularly regarding age requirements for Nursery (Balvatika 1/Pre-School 1) three plus to under four years, Lower KG (Balvatika 2) four plus to under five years and Upper KG (Balvatika 3), and Class 1, five plus to under six years.