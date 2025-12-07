BJP restoring reforms it had dismantled: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Aam Aadmi Party state president and former health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday that the BJP government is quietly reinstating the healthcare reforms that they had earlier dismantled through the Lieutenant Governor.

He further stated that the three-year disruption of Delhi’s Hospital Manager system was a politically driven attempt to discredit former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Pointing out the halted salaries and the sudden shutdown of an efficient administrative model, along with the pressure placed on hospital functioning, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief questioned whether Lieutenant Governor Saxena and successive health secretaries would face accountability for the damage caused to public healthcare.

He said that this pattern reflected a modern-day “Chanakya Niti”, where governments first trouble the public and obstruct reforms and then attempt to claim the moral high ground by restoring the same systems they had derailed.

He also said in a social media post, “In 2022, the newly appointed LG Vinai Kumar Saxena forcibly stopped the good work of the government, causing public inconvenience.