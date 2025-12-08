Delhi government wants AI Grind for school, college students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday announced Delhi AI Grind, a city-wide initiative to prepare students for an AI-driven future. Touted as India’s first city-centric Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Movement, it will reach 5 lakh learners across 1,000+schools, colleges, ITIs, and universities, strengthening foundational AI skills among youth.

“When the central government decided that India must take decisive steps in the direction of Artificial Intelligence, Delhi resolved to lead from the front. As the national capital, Delhi must demonstrate how technology can empower every child, every classroom, and every community,” the CM said.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the initiative aligns with India’s AI Decade and will train students in innovation, problem-solving, and responsible tech use. With design thinking, prototyping, sector-based challenges, and real-life applications, Delhi’s institutions will become innovation labs where students tackle civic and industry problems with government and industry partners.

“Over the next four months, Delhi AI Grind will train 5,000 teachers as AI mentors, build 1,000 student-led prototypes, select 50 AI Youth Ambassadors, and publish a National Innovation Compendium,” he added.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, said, “When I saw the Education Minister and senior leadership present, it became clear where our leadership is focusing its attention. These are the areas that must be prioritised, and such efforts will take us closer to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”