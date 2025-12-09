Centre says 200 ‘good AQI’ days, but winter air still toxic

NEW DELHI: A recent statement by the Union Environment Ministry during a Lok Sabha question hour claimed that Delhi recorded around 200 ‘good air quality’ days (AQI below 200) in 2025.

Responding to questions on the capital’s air quality, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of good AQI days had risen to 200 in 2025 from 110 in 2016. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh repeated the same figure while answering a query on stubble burning.

However, a closer look at the daily AQI data points out to a key factor regarding this data. While accessing the daily AQI data on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the newspaper found that the improvement is largely seasonal.

Only about 14 days in 2025 among the 200 days where the city reported days with AQI below 200, was during the winter months. This represents just about 7% of clean air days occurring during the winter months, the time when the air pollution actually peaks. The majority of days with AQI below 200 were recorded in summer and monsoon months, largely influenced by stronger winds and rainfall that naturally disperse pollutants.