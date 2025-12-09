Centre says 200 ‘good AQI’ days, but winter air still toxic

NEW DELHI: A recent statement by the Union Environment Ministry during a Lok Sabha question hour claimed that Delhi recorded around 200 ‘good air quality’ days (AQI below 200) in 2025.
Responding to questions on the capital’s air quality, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the number of good AQI days had risen to 200 in 2025 from 110 in 2016. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh repeated the same figure while answering a query on stubble burning.
However, a closer look at the daily AQI data points out to a key factor regarding this data. While accessing the daily AQI data on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app, the newspaper found that the improvement is largely seasonal.
Only about 14 days in 2025 among the 200 days where the city reported days with AQI below 200, was during the winter months. This represents just about 7% of clean air days occurring during the winter months, the time when the air pollution actually peaks. The majority of days with AQI below 200 were recorded in summer and monsoon months, largely influenced by stronger winds and rainfall that naturally disperse pollutants.
This essentially points out that winter air quality in Delhi has seen very little improvement, thereby raising questions over the effectiveness of pollution-control measures during the city’s most critical season. Dr Arindam Datta, Senior Fellow at TERI’s Air Quality Research Division, said the analysis matches the ground reality. “There were lots of rainy days and higher-than-average rainfall in Delhi this year, which contributed to the ‘200 good AQI days’. But there has been no winter rain so far,” he said.
Datta added that the focus of winter pollution management remained largely on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, while Delhi failed to adequately address its own emissions. “The Delhi government misread the source apportionment and overlooked more than 40 per cent of its own pollution load,” he said.
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean at the Kotak School of Sustainability, IIT Kanpur, echoed the view that weather, not policy, often drives better AQI numbers. “If winter PM2.5 levels remain extremely high for 50–80 days, a few monsoon ‘good days’ do not reflect real progress,” he said.
Tripathi added Delhi needs a three-pronged strategy combining long-term structural policy changes, short- and medium-term interventions, and stronger real-time monitoring.