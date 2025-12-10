50-year-old woman with Mukhtar’s gang links arrested in Ghazipur

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old woman, an alleged member of a gang led by late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested by the Ghazipur police in a land-grabbing and extortion case, the officials said.

According to police sources, the accused, Nikhat Parveen, has half a dozen cases registered against her in Ghazipur, including two under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. All six cases were lodged over the past two years.

Nikhat, who had been on the run for the last nine months in connection with the land-grabbing case, was arrested from Kasimabad area of Ghazipur on Monday after police acted on a tip-off from an informer.

“She was produced in court, which remanded her to judicial custody. She had been jailed earlier as well and was released on bail,” said Nand Kumar Tiwari, Station House Officer of Kasimabad police station. He added that Nikhat is the wife of Riyaz Ahmed Ansari, the chairman of the Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat.