50-year-old woman with Mukhtar’s gang links arrested in Ghazipur

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old woman, an alleged member of a gang led by late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested by the Ghazipur police in a land-grabbing and extortion case, the officials said.
According to police sources, the accused, Nikhat Parveen, has half a dozen cases registered against her in Ghazipur, including two under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. All six cases were lodged over the past two years.
Nikhat, who had been on the run for the last nine months in connection with the land-grabbing case, was arrested from Kasimabad area of Ghazipur on Monday after police acted on a tip-off from an informer.
“She was produced in court, which remanded her to judicial custody. She had been jailed earlier as well and was released on bail,” said Nand Kumar Tiwari, Station House Officer of Kasimabad police station. He added that Nikhat is the wife of Riyaz Ahmed Ansari, the chairman of the Bahadurganj Nagar Panchayat.
Police sources said the case in which Nikhat was wanted was registered in January this year. She, her husband and two others were booked for allegedly forcibly taking possession of land belonging to Suraj Sonkar, a member of the Dalit community. The land was allegedly transferred to Riyaz’s name through threats and intimidation.
In his complaint, Suraj’s son, Subhash, said his father had never shared the pressure he faced due to fear. After Suraj’s death, Riyaz allegedly got the land transferred to his name.
When Subhash learnt of this, he confronted Riyaz and Nikhat on December 27, 2024, accusing them of manipulating the will and demanding the land back. He alleged that Riyaz’s nephew, Shakeel, and brother-in-law, Kamal Ahmed, then arrived and hurled casteist abuses at him. Shakeel and Kamal allegedly pushed him and threatened to kill him and his family if he pursued the matter or went to the police.
The case against Nikhat, her husband and the others includes charges of intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. Provisions of the SC/ST Act were also invoked.