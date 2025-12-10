Delhi Police issue 1.64 crore challans for overspeeding this year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued more than 1.64 crore challans for over speeding in the national capital this year till November, over 49,000 every day, according to traffic police data.

As per the data, during the same period, police issued 49.21 lakh challans for improper parking, 43.11 lakh for red-light jumping, 28.21 lakh for stop-line violations and 20.81 lakh for riding without a helmet.

A senior police official said they regularly organise road safety awareness campaigns across the city to instil a sense of responsibility among commuters.Apart from these, the police prosecuted 5.17 lakh people for driving against the flow of traffic, 1.13 lakh for defective number plates, 98,687 for triple riding on two-wheelers and 54,570 for lane violations.