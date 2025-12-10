Delhi Police issue 1.64 crore challans for overspeeding this year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued more than 1.64 crore challans for over speeding in the national capital this year till November, over 49,000 every day, according to traffic police data.
As per the data, during the same period, police issued 49.21 lakh challans for improper parking, 43.11 lakh for red-light jumping, 28.21 lakh for stop-line violations and 20.81 lakh for riding without a helmet.
A senior police official said they regularly organise road safety awareness campaigns across the city to instil a sense of responsibility among commuters.Apart from these, the police prosecuted 5.17 lakh people for driving against the flow of traffic, 1.13 lakh for defective number plates, 98,687 for triple riding on two-wheelers and 54,570 for lane violations.
Similarly, 22,905 challans were issued to pillion riders without helmets, 20,198 for driving without a seat belt, 6,373 for dangerous or zig-zag driving, 5,209 for using a handheld communication device while driving, and 1,028 for violating the yellow line, the data stated.
“Recognising that responsible drivers play a crucial role in ensuring safer mobility for all, the department has been actively conducting awareness and training sessions,” the officer said.
Police have also launched a series of road safety awareness programmes across Delhi. “These initiatives have engaged citizens from all walks of life—including students, cyclists, auto and taxi drivers, public transport staff and daily commuters—emphasising traffic rule compliance, women’s safety and disciplined road usage. Recently, 6,176 students and 136 teachers participated in demonstrations, interactive discussions and a road safety quiz competition,” the officer added.