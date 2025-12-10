Man bludgeoned to death with stone over monetary dispute, accused held

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area after he demanded the return of money he had lent to the accused, police said on Tuesday.

Police received a call around 11 am on Monday about a body found at a garbage dumping site near Paper Market. The victim had suffered severe facial injuries, indicating a violent assault. He was identified as Dalip, a resident of Khoda Colony in Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, police examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras along possible routes and analysed over 100 call detail records of the victim, his relatives and associates. Dalip was last seen walking alone near the crime spot. Based on CCTV and CDR analysis, the accused was identified as Kalim (32), also from Khoda Colony.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, Kalim fled the area after the murder and moved between Badshahpur in Gurugram and Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. He was eventually arrested from the Jama Masjid area. During interrogation, he admitted that Dalip had been pressuring him to return borrowed money, which led to a confrontation and the fatal assault. Kalim works as an iron welder.