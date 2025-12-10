MCD orders inspection of hotels, restaurants in city

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday flagged serious concerns over restaurants, banquets and other establishments operating without valid fire safety licences.

Chairperson Satya Sharma and several members sought explanations from officials on the issuing of fresh licences and renewal of existing ones, days after a nightclub fire in Goa claimed 25 lives, including four from Delhi.

The Committee directed a comprehensive inspection of all hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs to verify whether they possess valid licences and comply fully with fire safety norms.

Officials have also been asked to submit a zone- and ward-wise list of all such establishments within five days, detailing their permission and seating capacity status. Sharma said strict action would be taken against any unit operating without proper approvals.

Members across party lines, including those from the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, questioned when the last fire licences were issued and alleged that several renewals were granted this year without proper checks. BJP councillor Rajpal Singh cited a case in which a banquet licence was repeatedly renewed, raising doubts over fire safety compliance.

Singh told this newspaper that the zone- and ward-wise list would be released within two to three days, adding that the health, sanitation and malaria departments have been tasked with cross-verification to ensure accuracy. The Committee also flagged farmhouses and open-air venues hosting weddings and large gatherings as high-risk due to frequent violations and lack of mandatory fire clearances.