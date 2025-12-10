Murder suspect on the run for 25 years, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man was arrested over two decades after allegedly killing his roommate following an argument over food expenses in north Delhi’s Malkaganj, police said.

The murder came to light on February 6, 2000, when a PCR call led police to a house in Malkaganj, where the victim, Sajan Singh, was found dead on a bed with severe neck injuries and an axe lying nearby.

“Ajay, who had been living with Sajan and Satish Yadav for four to five years as co-worker on a moulding machine, stated that a day earlier, Sajan and Satish had quarreled over food expenses, during which Sajan slapped Satish, who then threatened retaliation,” a senior police officer said.

“The next morning, Sajan was found dead and Satish was missing, leading Ajay to suspect him of killing Sajan in revenge. A case was registered, and efforts were made to arrest Satish, but he remained absconding,” the officer added.

During investigation, police received a tip-off about Satish, who had been absconding. He was traced to his native village in Darbhanga district, Bihar, and apprehended during a raiding operation on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Pankaj Kumar said.