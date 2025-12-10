New DTC headquarters to support expanding transport and EV initiatives

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the development and construction of a modern DTC headquarters at the IP Bus Depot.

The project, estimated at Rs 207 crore and spread across 26,015.78 square metres (2.6 hectares), aims to replace the existing DTC office, which has been assessed as structurally outdated and inadequate to meet the operational needs of Delhi’s rapidly expanding transport network.

The overall site spans 26,015.78 sq. m, including an operational area of 12,234.54 sq. m and a dedicated 6,158 sq. m space for constructing the new headquarters.

In line with sustainable development goals, the plan incorporates a green area of 9,681.71 sq. m, accounting for 20 percent of the total land, ensuring an environmentally conscious and future-ready campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The existing Delhi Transport Corporation building was not in good condition. We have now signed an MoU with DSIIDC. Under this, 50% of the commercial usage rights will remain with DSIIDC for 30 years. The new complex will include parking for 200 buses and basement parking for more than 200 cars. A modern headquarters will be developed with solar panels and sustainable features, including STP, ETP, rainwater harvesting, RO plant and more. As we expand Delhi’s transport sector, introducing EV buses and multiple enhancements, we needed a modern headquarters to support these developments. That is why this proposal was initiated.”

On the project timeline, the Minister added, “We have asked for completion within two and a half years, and the process has been structured accordingly.”

The project will be executed by DSIIDC on behalf of DTC, with commercial space arrangements ensuring financial viability over a 30-year lease. The 12-floor headquarters will feature separate access points for DTC offices and commercial areas, advanced architectural elements including 3D and aerial-view-based planning, night-view aesthetics, and a dedicated entrance for DTC staff.