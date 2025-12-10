Three held for killing man, dumping body in forest

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old following an altercation while drinking in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri and dumping his body in a forested area in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Vishal Rai, Praveen alias Pummy , and Keshav Bidhuri. The victim’s vehicle and body were recovered, and a CCTV DVR was destroyed to manipulate evidence, the officials said.

Police said a missing person report for Vikash Mavi was filed on Monday. Rai disclosed that the deceased got into a physical fight with the trio, leading to his death. The accused, along with absconding Rahul Bidhuri, also destroyed evidence. All arrested accused are found to be involved in multiple past criminal cases. Efforts are being made to locate and arrest the absconding accused Rahul, police said.