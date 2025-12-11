BoiPoka: Turning Bookshelves Into Social Networks

In a digital age obsessed with filters and fleeting trends, a new social app is betting on something quieter: the books we read. Bengaluru-based BoiPoka Labs has launched BoiPoka, a mobile platform that uses AI to turn physical bookshelves into digital identities and in the process, connect readers who share intellectual chemistry.
The name comes from the Bengali phrase for “bookworm,” and the idea began with a milestone. Meera Raman, former Chief Strategy Officer at Merkle India, says she found herself at 50 wanting to build something more meaningful than the scroll-and-like universe she saw dominating. “When I turned 50, I asked myself what I truly wanted to do,” Raman said, "Since my love has always been books, I wanted to build a product that sits at the helm of technology and community.”
Raman teamed up with Tanay Kumar, co-founder of Fractal Ink, to turn that insight into a product that respects reading culture. Their solution: let the bookshelf become the profile. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and AI, the app allows users to photograph an entire bookshelf at once and within seconds, the system recognises titles, organises them into a personal library and suggests reading connections. No manual entry.
“A single photograph should be enough to tell your story. Books have shaped who I am far more than my online profile ever could. What you read reveals and It serves as a gateway to your personality,” she says.
An interactive bookshelf
A core USP of BoiPoka is its “scan your shelf” magic where you upload a photo of your book collection, and your physical books appear digitally, exactly as arranged at home. Each title becomes interactive, unlocking a synopsis, reader buzz and discovery paths.
It also offers a feature called ‘Reading Persona’, which analyses your bookshelf to break down your favourite genres, themes, and even the nationalities of the authors you read — visualised through clean data insights like pie charts.
Unlike Goodreads and other global book-logging platforms. The focus is reader-driven discovery: finding someone who loves Jason Bourne the way you do, or a neighbour who shares your obsession with translated Tamil crime fiction. “Goodreads is a great database and provides a fantastic way to catalogue your books, but it doesn’t help you actually meet a fellow reader,” Raman says. “BoiPoka is about resonance, a different kind of connection.”
The app has two key modes: a private ‘library’, where all your digitised books are displayed, and ‘shelves’, where users share their selected books with others. These curated shelves become the basis for what the team calls ‘Book Twins’ users whose reading tastes overlap to spark conversation.
With 500+ adopters already on-board the application is expected to roll out by next week. Early adopters have the experience as “refreshingly human.” One of them is Ananya S, from Bengaluru, says. “I didn’t expect someone to message me because I had three Ursula Le Guin books,” she laughs. “We ended up debating sci-fi feminism over coffee. It felt like social media, but with substance.”
Furthermore, BoiPoka has partnered with Bookworm, the iconic independent bookstore in Bengaluru, to help facilitate reading groups and connect people beyond the screen.
The challenges
But building a social ecosystem around books isn’t without challenges. Scaling beyond a niche, English-dominant, urban readership will demand robust recognition of multilingual titles, an area that still tests OCR and AI accuracy. And without the dopamine loops of likes and ratings, sustaining engagement over time could be difficult. The app also competes with entrenched platforms like Goodreads and StoryGraph, which have massive datasets and established habits on their side.
The opportunity is clear. The $130-billion global book market still lacks real insight into what readers truly enjoy. “Our goal is to bring readers, libraries, publishers, and the wider book community into one connected ecosystem,” says Raman.
With reading on the rise among young urban Indians, BoiPoka aims to offer a space beyond social media noise a; place for genuine book conversations. “In a world of algorithmic recommendations,” Raman says, “we simply want to ask: what do you love reading, and who else loves it too?”
For BoiPoka, the measure of success may not be the number of users but the number of friendships that begin from a bookshelf scan. And if the app can convince more readers to stay, rather than scroll away, Raman believes they’ll proudly say: “I am a Boi Po Ka.”