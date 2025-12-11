BoiPoka: Turning Bookshelves Into Social Networks

In a digital age obsessed with filters and fleeting trends, a new social app is betting on something quieter: the books we read. Bengaluru-based BoiPoka Labs has launched BoiPoka, a mobile platform that uses AI to turn physical bookshelves into digital identities and in the process, connect readers who share intellectual chemistry.

The name comes from the Bengali phrase for “bookworm,” and the idea began with a milestone. Meera Raman, former Chief Strategy Officer at Merkle India, says she found herself at 50 wanting to build something more meaningful than the scroll-and-like universe she saw dominating. “When I turned 50, I asked myself what I truly wanted to do,” Raman said, "Since my love has always been books, I wanted to build a product that sits at the helm of technology and community.”

Raman teamed up with Tanay Kumar, co-founder of Fractal Ink, to turn that insight into a product that respects reading culture. Their solution: let the bookshelf become the profile. Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and AI, the app allows users to photograph an entire bookshelf at once and within seconds, the system recognises titles, organises them into a personal library and suggests reading connections. No manual entry.

“A single photograph should be enough to tell your story. Books have shaped who I am far more than my online profile ever could. What you read reveals and It serves as a gateway to your personality,” she says.