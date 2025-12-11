Delhi police nab 76-year-old POCSO convict after four years

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 76-year-old life convict who had been on the run for more than four years after jumping parole in a POCSO case, officials said on Wednesday.

Police identified the accused as Wahid Khan, a native of Agra, who had been evading arrest since September 1, 2021, when he failed to return to jail after the expiry of his parole period.

Khan was convicted in 2018 for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, a friend of his daughter, and the case was registered at Mayur Vihar police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment, officials said.

He was granted a two-week parole on September, 2021, but never surrendered, prompting authorities to launch a search.

A Crime Branch team had been tracking him and, acting on a tip-off, arrested him on December 9. During interrogation, he admitted to deliberately avoiding jail, they added.