Fire safety tightened across Delhi after Goa case

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the tragic fire incident in Goa, the Delhi government has announced a set of stringent measures aimed at preventing similar accidents and enhancing public safety across the national capital. Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives, the government noted that such incidents anywhere in the country demand serious attention and collective responsibility.

“The government has been ensuring robust fire safety standards in all restaurants, banquet halls, dining areas, and wedding venues in the city. He informed that, in view of the Goa tragedy, strict directions have been issued to ensure that all fire safety equipment in these establishments is thoroughly inspected and maintained in full working condition,” Delhi minister Ashish Sood said.

Sood further said that he has taken strong note of the matter. A high-level meeting was convened to review and strengthen the existing licensing and regulatory framework for public establishments, including restaurants, hotels, clubs, and bars.

He informed that previous . governments had shown no interest in strengthening fire safety arrangements in hotels, restaurants, nightclubs and similar establishments. As a result, such unfortunate incidents kept occurring frequently.

He added that under the current government, a complete transformation in fire safety preparedness is underway. New specialised equipment is being procured that can operate effectively in narrow lanes as well as reach the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Additionally, advanced appliances, including high-reach equipment, are being added to the Delhi Fire Service fleet.