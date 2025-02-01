Delhi

Three suspects hurt in encounter as Delhi Police foils robbery bid

On reaching the spot, the police team saw around nine people loading sacks of PVC resin onto a truck and they attempted to flee by firing at the officers.
Image used for representational purpose.
Image used for representational purpose.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Three suspects were injured in a shootout as Delhi Police foiled a robbery bid near Khera Khurd village in Outer North district, officials said on Saturday.

A police team was patrolling the area when it received information about suspicious activities near a godown, an officer said.

"On reaching the spot, they saw 8-9 people loading sacks of PVC resin onto a truck. When police approached them, the suspects attempted to flee, while one of them fired at the officers," he said.

Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds as police returned the fire.

Five suspects were arrested from the spot, while three managed to escape, the officer said. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding suspects, he added.

robbery
encounter

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com