Delhi Polls: Security intensified, over 150 paramilitary units deployed

NEW DELHI: More than 150 companies of paramilitary forces and over 30,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls, an official said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Special CP (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, Devesh Chandra Srivastva, outlined the preparations for the February 5 polls in the national capital.

"All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made," he said.

He further stated that there have been record seizures of drugs and liquor, along with regular cash seizures.

Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and drones will be used at some of these locations.

"For sensitive booths, additional police force deployment will be ensured, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) will also be deployed to maintain peace, law, and order," said the Special CP.

In January, Delhi Police held an inter-state coordination meeting with various law enforcement agencies to discuss security arrangements in the national capital.