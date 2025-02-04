‘AAP confident of third straight term’

NEW DELHI: With just a day left before the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal intensified his campaign, addressing rallies in Chhatarpur and Kalkaji and leading a roadshow to galvanize support for his party.

Kejriwal emphasised AAP’s achievements over the past decade, including free electricity, quality education, accessible healthcare and women’s empowerment, positioning the election as a referendum on Delhi’s future under AAP or BJP rule.

Kejriwal rallied women voters, urging them to help AAP secure a strong mandate. He reiterated promises like `2,100 per month for women under the Mahila Samman Yojana, free healthcare for senior citizens and continued subsidies for electricity and water.

He also warned against BJP’s economic policies, accusing the party of prioritising the rich over the common people. He said, “Many people have asked me several times in interviews and elsewhere, ‘How many seats will you get?’ Today I want to tell you that, in my opinion, we are getting fifty-five seats. However, if my mothers and sisters make a strong effort, we can reach sixty.”

Kejriwal also raised alarms about alleged attempts by BJP workers to manipulate the election process. He claimed that BJP workers were bribing poor voters, marking their fingers with ink and rendering them ineligible to vote.

“Do not fall for this fraud,” he said, deploying countermeasures like hidden cameras and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to allegedly expose electoral malpractice. The AAP chief said, “BJP, staring at defeat, is resorting to ‘gundagardi’ (hooliganism) and electoral fraud in a last-ditch attempt to cling to power.”