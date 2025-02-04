Delhi metro to operate from 4am for election staff commute

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro is all set to commence its operations from 4 am onwards from their terminal stations to ensure smooth travel for election staff and officials on the polling day (February 5) and counting day (February 8), according to a statement on Monday.

The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 am. After 6 am, regular services will run throughout the day.

Additionally, to facilitate the polling officials/staff returning late after election duty, the metro services will remain operational until the intervening night of 5th/6th February on all the lines.

The time has been extended from 11 pm to 12 am on the Red Line. It will be 11 pm to 11.30 pm on Yellow Line’s sector from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Baldi, and from 11 pm to 11.45 on Samaypur Baldi to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. The timing on the Blue Line will be extended till 11.50 pm, while the timing has been extended to 12 am on the Violet Line, the statement added.