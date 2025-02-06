Delhi polls: Hold your breath for 3,720 minutes

NEW DELHI: The clock must tick for 3,720 minutes from Wednesday 6 pm till Saturday 8 am for Delhiites to know whom they have voted into power for the next five years.

The high-stakes election sealed the fate of 699 candidates from AAP, BJP, Congress and others, with a turnout of 60.42%.

Former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife and son walked to their polling booth at a school close to their Feroze Shah Road residence. They escorted his parents, who used wheelchairs.

Kejriwal’s BJP rival, Parvesh Verma, performed religious rituals on the Yamuna bank before casting his vote with his wife and daughter at the Nirman Bhawan booth.