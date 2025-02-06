Delhi polls: Hold your breath for 3,720 minutes

NEW DELHI: The clock must tick for 3,720 minutes from Wednesday 6 pm till Saturday 8 am for Delhiites to know whom they have voted into power for the next five years.
The high-stakes election sealed the fate of 699 candidates from AAP, BJP, Congress and others, with a turnout of 60.42%.
Former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, his wife and son walked to their polling booth at a school close to their Feroze Shah Road residence. They escorted his parents, who used wheelchairs.
Kejriwal’s BJP rival, Parvesh Verma, performed religious rituals on the Yamuna bank before casting his vote with his wife and daughter at the Nirman Bhawan booth.
The polling remained largely peaceful, save sporadic complaints of bogus voting and model code violations reported throughout the day.
The Mustafabad constituency recorded the highest turnout, 69%, followed by Seelampur 68.70%. The lowest turnout was recorded at Mehrauli with 53.04%. Till 11.30 pm, the highest voter turnout was recorded in North East Delhi district (66.25%), and the lowest in the South East district (56.31%).
The turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election stood at 62.82%, 4.65% lower than 67.47% in 2015.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, CJI Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Atishi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters.