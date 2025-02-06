The X-factors in AAP-BJP battle for capital control

Urban villagers tilt towards BJP, cite AAP’s ‘empty promises’
In a major political shift, urban villagers across 360 villages in the national capital have rallied behind the BJP, accusing the AAP-led government of neglect and unfulfilled promises. Surender Solanki, head of the influential Palam Khap, declared on voting day that their collective support is for the BJP, blaming the Delhi government for failing to address the pressing concerns of village communities.
Recently, Solanki shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he presented him with a “hal” (plough replica), symbolising agriculture. Prior to this, village leaders had met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss critical rural concerns, including Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, house tax exemptions, village boundary expansions, revisions to the land pooling policy and smart village initiatives. Shah assured them that their issues would be promptly addressed if the BJP formed government in Delhi.
These villages, spanning South Delhi, West Delhi and outer parts of the city, hold substantial electoral weight in nearly 30 to 31 assembly constituencies. With a strong voter base, their backing for the BJP could significantly impact the electoral outcome.
Once part of the Gram Sabha, Delhi’s urban villages have undergone rapid urbanisation, yet residents claim they remain in a state of neglect, neither fully developed nor retaining their rural character. Villagers allege that their lands were acquired for development projects, but basic infrastructure remains lacking. “The government took our land in the name of urbanisation, but where is the development? We have no proper sewage, roads, or healthcare.
We are only remembered during elections. My vote is for the BJP candidate, hopefully they will not neglect us and if they do then we will search for a candidate who is our own,” said Yogesh, a resident of Bawana village. Dayanand (88), a resident of Ber Sarai, echoed similar concerns.
“There has been no development in the last 10 years even after selecting the AAP candidate twice. Despite several meetings and requests, nothing changed. I have decided to vote for a candidate who will bring real development,” he said. Rajendra Panwar, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Sarv Jat Mahasabha and a resident of Ber Sarai, stressed the need for employment and better infrastructure. “We need jobs and proper urbanisation of our villages. Our support has gone to a candidate who can bring that change,” he added, indicating a shift away from AAP.
While BJP enjoys significant support, some villages have remained loyal to AAP. In Palam, Dharambir acknowledged a divided electorate. “Many villagers support AAP because of the facilities they have provided. We believe that if given full power, they can bring change,” he said, adding that the silent fight between Centre and state had led to no development. In Hauz Khas village, Amandeep Singh highlighted AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s outreach efforts. “He meets us and tries to resolve our issues. The tussle between the Centre and the State government has stalled many projects, but we believe AAP can deliver,” he said.
Slum votes: AAP holds ground, but BJP gains quite a traction
Parties have left no stone unturned in wooing slum voters in the capital, a demographic that has historically backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, this election tells a different story, with the voter base appearing more divided. While AAP retains its hold in several areas, the BJP has made significant inroads, drawing support from disenchanted sections. In South Delhi’s Tughlakabad, AAP remains the clear favourite among slum dwellers, particularly due to the strong presence of its candidate, Sahiram Pehelwan.
Many voters struggled to even recall who was contesting against him. A former councillor and three-time MLA since 2015, Pehelwan had also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi. His accessibility and consistent presence in the constituency have bolstered his support. “Sahiram is always available to help us,” said Santosh Pal, a voter from Tehkhand. Located near the Okhla landfill, Tehkhand has witnessed improvements in infrastructure and basic amenities under AAP’s rule. Residents credit the party for the shrinking size of the landfill and improvements in health and education facilities. Two functional Mohalla Clinics in the area have eased access to healthcare, while local schools have seen major infrastructural upgrades.
The recent construction of a public toilet has also brought relief to the settlement, where most homes lack private sanitation facilities. “Earlier, we had no option but open defecation,” said Kusum Devi, a local resident said. Water supply has also improved, further strengthening AAP’s standing. Meanwhile, the BJP’s promise of housing for slum dwellers has failed to gain traction. “A board was put up during the Lok Sabha elections, promising housing along with the Prime Minister’s picture. It was removed soon after,” said another resident, dismissing the promise as an empty one.
Even in areas where anti-incumbency sentiment runs high, AAP continues to hold a significant voter base. In the Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters of Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved constituency, many voters expressed dissatisfaction with sitting MLA Ajay Dutt. “He never listens to our grievances,” one voter said. Some AAP supporters even marched to demand his replacement. Despite this, many slum residents remain loyal to the party.
“Kejriwal has worked for our upliftment. Our vote stays with him,” said 55-year-old Seema Devi. However, the BJP appears to have gained ground, particularly among younger voters who are more open to giving the saffron party a chance.
In contrast, the New Priyanka Colony near Madanpur Khadar presents a more divided picture. The BJP’s Manish Chaudhry has campaigned aggressively in the area and gained substantial support. Meanwhile, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan appears to be trailing, with his campaign failing to mobilize voters in the same way.
In the hotly contested Jangpura constituency, where former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is up against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, slum residents in Jal Vihar seem to be leaning toward the BJP. The party’s outreach efforts, including last-minute installations of streetlights in dimly lit parts of the settlement, have made a visible impact. These lights, bearing Marwah’s name, served as a direct reminder of the party’s intervention just days before voting.
Muslim votes: Dilemma to choose the right candidate may split votes
As the Congress party intensified efforts to win back Muslim voters this year, many in Muslim-majority areas found themselves grappling with the dilemma of choosing the right candidate for their constituency.
While many Muslims were satisfied with the freebies offered by the AAP, others expressed a desire to change the government and restore the support base that the Muslim community once had with Congress.
The Muslim community, which accounts for around 12 percent of Delhi’s voters, has been crucial in determining the outcome of the past elections. In both the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP’s sweeping victories of 67 and 62 seats, respectively, were partially attributed to strong support from Muslim voters. In the 2020 elections, the AAP had secured six Muslim-majority seats, including Seelampur, Babarpur, Mustafabad, Okhla, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.
This year, the political landscape has seen a noticeable increase in Muslim candidates. While 16 Muslim candidates were nominated in 2020, the number has doubled to 32 in 2025, with smaller parties like AIMIM also entering the fray. AIMIM is contesting in Okhla and Mustafabad, with the latter seeing the highest voter turnout of 66.68 percent by 5 pm.
Varied opinions emerged in areas like Matia Mahal, Okhla and Mustafabad. Some Muslims felt that AAP had not done enough for them during the 2020 riots and had “unjustly blamed” the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of Covid-19, leading them to vote for Congress. Ulfat Siddique from Matia Mahal said, “We have the same demands as other citizens. We want social security and basic facilities. Water and parking are major issues here.”
BY Shekhar Singh, Prabhat Shukla, Ifrah Mufti