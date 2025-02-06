The X-factors in AAP-BJP battle for capital control

Urban villagers tilt towards BJP, cite AAP’s ‘empty promises’

In a major political shift, urban villagers across 360 villages in the national capital have rallied behind the BJP, accusing the AAP-led government of neglect and unfulfilled promises. Surender Solanki, head of the influential Palam Khap, declared on voting day that their collective support is for the BJP, blaming the Delhi government for failing to address the pressing concerns of village communities.

Recently, Solanki shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he presented him with a “hal” (plough replica), symbolising agriculture. Prior to this, village leaders had met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss critical rural concerns, including Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, house tax exemptions, village boundary expansions, revisions to the land pooling policy and smart village initiatives. Shah assured them that their issues would be promptly addressed if the BJP formed government in Delhi.

These villages, spanning South Delhi, West Delhi and outer parts of the city, hold substantial electoral weight in nearly 30 to 31 assembly constituencies. With a strong voter base, their backing for the BJP could significantly impact the electoral outcome.

Once part of the Gram Sabha, Delhi’s urban villages have undergone rapid urbanisation, yet residents claim they remain in a state of neglect, neither fully developed nor retaining their rural character. Villagers allege that their lands were acquired for development projects, but basic infrastructure remains lacking. “The government took our land in the name of urbanisation, but where is the development? We have no proper sewage, roads, or healthcare.

We are only remembered during elections. My vote is for the BJP candidate, hopefully they will not neglect us and if they do then we will search for a candidate who is our own,” said Yogesh, a resident of Bawana village. Dayanand (88), a resident of Ber Sarai, echoed similar concerns.