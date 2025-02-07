BJP says will win 50 seats, thanks to 1.5 lakh cadres across 13K booths

NEW DELHI: Confident about returning to power in the Delhi Assembly with at least 50 seats, BJP leaders are crediting their 1.5 lakh workers, who worked throughout the election campaign to motivate the voters.

The sources said the workers organised roadshows, big gatherings and over 1 lakh drawing-room meetings across 13,033 booths in preparation for the assembly elections.

“Leaders and workers have successfully exposed the truth about Arvind Kejriwal’s liquor and ‘Sheesh Mahal’ scams, along with the corruption under the guise of free electricity and water,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday.