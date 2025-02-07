BJP says will win 50 seats, thanks to 1.5 lakh cadres across 13K booths

NEW DELHI: Confident about returning to power in the Delhi Assembly with at least 50 seats, BJP leaders are crediting their 1.5 lakh workers, who worked throughout the election campaign to motivate the voters.
The sources said the workers organised roadshows, big gatherings and over 1 lakh drawing-room meetings across 13,033 booths in preparation for the assembly elections.
“Leaders and workers have successfully exposed the truth about Arvind Kejriwal’s liquor and ‘Sheesh Mahal’ scams, along with the corruption under the guise of free electricity and water,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday.
“On the voting day, from state officials to 13,033 booth heads and committee members, everyone was up between 5 am and 5:15 am. This ensured that all polling agents reached the polling booths by 6:15 am,” Sachdeva said, highlighting the robust planning behind the poll planning.
The saffron party leaders said the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal had nothing to showcase as achievements from their 10 years in power.
“While Kejriwal and Atishi confined their campaign mostly to media appearances, spreading hatred and using offensive language, BJP leaders and workers effectively exposed Kejriwal’s scams involving liquor, the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, and corruption in the so-called free electricity and water schemes,” they said.
BJP holds review meeting
On Thursday, the party held a review meeting with all its 70 NDA candidates, their election agents, and district presidents, where they discussed post-poll scenarios. The meeting was also attended by BJP’s national leader Shiv Prakash, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, co-incharge Atul Garg, Sachdeva, as well as MPs and senior leaders.
After the meeting, Sachdeva stated that the assembly election results will be unprecedented, and BJP will win over 50 seats to form the government. He emphasised that people, fed up with the corruption-ridden and incompetent rule of the AAP, cast a decisive vote against Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.
As per the majority of exit polls, the BJP is projected to win over 40 seats and AAP less than 30 and Congress only one.