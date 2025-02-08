Arvind Kejriwal defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi by over 4,000 votes

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has been defeated by the BJP's Parvesh Verma in the high-profile New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes, dealing a major blow to the ruling party.

With the BJP leading in 48 out of 70 seats, AAP is heading towards a significant defeat, managing to secure only 22 seats.

After his victory, Verma said, "This is not just my win, it is the triumph of the people of Delhi who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks and development over deception. I humbly thank every voter who placed their trust in me."

Conceding defeat of his party, Kejriwal said in a video message, "We accept the people's mandate with humility. I congratulate the BJP on its victory and hope it fulfills the expectations of Delhi's residents."

Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Delhi for the BJP's strong performance.

Kejriwal's defeat marks a significant political shift in the national capital, signalling the BJP's resurgence after 12 years of AAP dominance.

The BJP will return to power in the national capital after over 26 years.