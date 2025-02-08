BJP's Parvesh Verma claims victory over Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma on Saturday claimed he had defeated AAP convenor and two-time chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters here, Verma, the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the city for his "victory".

However, the Election Commission (EC) is yet to declare the winner from New Delhi seat.

According to the EC website, Verma was leading by a margin of 4,099 votes against Kejriwal at the end of the 13th round of counting.

While Verma's vote tally stood at 30,024, Kejriwal polled 25,925 votes, the website showed. The final round of counting is underway.