EC data shows 60.54% voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls; 2% lesser turnout than 2020 elections

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.54% in the Assembly elections held on Wednesday, with 94.51 lakh people casting their votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Of these, 50.42 lakh were men, 44.08 lakh were women, and 403 were third-gender voters. The counting of votes is scheduled for Saturday.

Exit polls have majorly predicted BJP’s win, with very few projecting AAP’s return to power in Delhi. Additionally, two other surveys indicate a close contest, giving a slight advantage to the BJP. Congress is not expected to make significant gains over its performance in the last two assembly elections — 2020 and 2015.

Voter turnout in this election was lower than the 62.59% recorded in the 2020 assembly election but higher than the 56% participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Voting took place across 13,766 polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm, with 699 candidates contesting for 70 Assembly seats.

District-wise, the northeast region recorded the highest voter participation at 66.25%, whereas the southeast district registered the lowest at 56.40%. Among Assembly constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 69.01%, while Mehrauli saw the lowest at 53.02%.

As per the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s Special Summary Revision 2025, the city has 1.55 crore registered voters, including 83.49 lakh men, 71.73 lakh women, and 1,261 third-gender voters.

With counting set for Saturday, all eyes are now on the results, which will determine whether the AAP retains power or the BJP secures a victory in the national capital.