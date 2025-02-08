Two Delhi-NCR schools, St Stephen’s College receive bomb threats; police confirm hoax

NEW DELHI: A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen’s College, a constituent of the Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

The school administration ordered all students to return home. The bomb threat to Delhi’s Ahlcon International School turned out to be a hoax, according to officials. The schools immediately sent messages to the parents of the students to share the threat to the safety of students on campus.

“We are closing the campus down for the day to conduct complete a sweep to ensure safety of all,” a message from a school read. Delhi police received information about the bomb threat at Mayur Vihar’s Ahlcon International School at around 6:40 am.

“This information was shared with the control room and senior police officers. The school premises were then checked by bomb detection staff with dog handlers. Nothing abnormal was found,” a police official said. This comes two days after multiple private schools in Noida received similar threats.

However, during the investigation, police found that the bomb threats were sent by a Class 9 student who wanted to avoid attending school. Also a 15-year-old student of Class 9 was taken into custody for sending fake emails of bomb threat to four schools in Noida.

According to police, he used Virtual Private Network (VPN) to hide his location and IP address so that he does not have to attend the school. The student was taken into custody and presented before the Juvenile Court.