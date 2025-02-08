'Very keen that Delhi gets government which serves its people': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday it is the need of the hour that Delhi gets a government which serves its people. The BJP leads in the Delhi Assembly elections for which the counting of votes is underway.

Talking to reporters after addressing the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank, Sitharaman said that to attain the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, India's National Capital Region should have a government which serves the people.

"Happy to know that because, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people," she said.

The minister further said that she strongly believes that the roadmap the Prime Minister has set for the country should certainly take Delhi as the top priority. The government should serve its people from every point of view for all the Human Development Indicator-related issues, including fundamental infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and people's healthcare.