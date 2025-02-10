Delhi HC allows two-day custody parole to jailed MP Engineer Rashid to attend Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court allowed two-day custody parole to jailed J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan said Rashid could attend the Parliament session on February 11 and 13.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit. Rashid was saddled with certain riders as bail conditions, including not using a cellphone or addressing media.

The court said Rashid would be ferried to Lok Sabha and back, and the security inside Parliament would be decided in consultation with the secretary general.

The Baramulla MP is facing trial in a terror funding case with the allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court reserved its order on custody parole on February 7.