Amid suspense over CM face,10 BJP MLAs meet Nadda in House

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over its chief minister pick, 10 newly elected BJP MLAs met party president JP Nadda on Tuesday in Parliament. The meeting, officially a courtesy call, is believed to have included discussions on leadership and future strategy following the BJP’s historic win in Delhi.

The BJP secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, breaking a 26-year drought in the capital. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi currently on an overseas visit, the legislature party is expected to convene after his return to finalise the CM choice.

The MLAs, eager to meet Nadda after their victory, discussed the party’s performance and upcoming legislative strategy. While no official statement was made on the CM selection, the leadership question remains central within BJP circles. Names like Pawan Sharma, Parvesh Singh Varma and Rekha Gupta are being discussed, though no clear frontrunner has emerged. Pawan Sharma’s strong RSS ties have fuelled speculation that the party may opt for a fresh face over a seasoned politician.

Ravi Kishan’s cryptic remark on the leadership decision saying “everyone will be left speechless when the name is revealed”, has added to the intrigue, fuelling speculation that the saffron party might spring a surprise. The appointment will be key as the party prepares to take charge in Delhi after decades.

